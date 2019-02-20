Convicted KZN drug dealer wins bid to be considered for parole

A KwaZulu-Natal drug dealer, who has served 11 years of a 25-year prison sentence for dealing in dagga and cocaine, has won his bid to be considered eligible for parole.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled unlawful an order made in the Camperdown regional court - and later confirmed by a full bench of three judges in the province - that former Briton John Tutton not be considered for release until he has served at least 15 years of the sentence.

Tutton was convicted in December 2007 for dealing in 8.1 tons of dagga and 150kg of cocaine alongside Tommy Mckinnon. At the time, the two ran the SA arm of an international empire shipping drugs through furniture.

Tutton was initially sentenced to an effective 30 years in jail, with the non-parole stipulation.

On appeal in Pietermaritzburg, the judges reduced the effective prison term to 25 years but retained the non-parole condition.