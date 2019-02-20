DUT wants court to ban students from protesting near campuses

In addition, the university wants to prevent the respondents from intimidating, harassing or threatening students or staff or physically damaging any of their equipment and assets.

In the court application, the university highlighted a series of incidents - which commenced from February 4 and progressively grew more violent and threatening - as the reason for the urgent interdict. These included stoning incidents, verbal threats to students and staff, and damage to property.

The 22nd respondent is the SAPS, whom the university is asking to implement the interdict.

This week marked the third week without any academic programmes at the university. Lectures were suspended two weeks ago following the fatal shooting of Mlungisi Madonsela, who was killed during clashes between students and campus security outside the university's Steve Biko campus.

Lectures were scheduled to resume on February 18, but these were disrupted by members of the EFF Students Command, who warned students to leave the campus or risk being “dealt with decisively”.

The university is requesting that the student bodies pay the costs of the legal application.

TimesLIVE contacted Godlimpi, who said he was not aware of the interdict.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Durban high court on Thursday.