Goodwood, Western Cape, has a 232 multi-millionaire!

A ticket purchased for R22.50 was a gamble worth taking for a person from the Western Cape, as it won Tuesday night's mammoth R232m PowerBall jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at the OK Mini Market in Tygerdal, which is in Goodwood.

The jackpot winner chose his or her numbers manually, Ithuba revealed on Wednesday.

In August last year, a Secunda man won the R145m PowerBall jackpot. The 34-year-old engineer, and his 30-year-old wife, said they would be sensible with the windfall.

The winner has not yet approached the lottery operator to claim the win.