Guaped! Someone has won the R232m PowerBall
Imagine what you would do with R232m?
Well, one lucky South African won big last night as they matched five numbers and the Powerball, walking away R232m richer.
On Tuesday, the Powerball jackpot stood at R225m.
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall draw on 19/02/19— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 19, 2019
We have a #PowerBall winner of R232,131,750! pic.twitter.com/act1G3Ciya
Many had their eyes on the prize as the Lotto dominated Twitter trends even before it was broadcast.
Tweeps took to the platform to share what they would do if they won that big.
While some said they would resign from their job instantly, some said they would keep a level head and go about their normal routines.
Here are some of the reactions.
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill pay SABC and Bomb Productions to bring back Yizo Yizo 😭🗣❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/MNpEtDtav5— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill start telling people that "we all have the same 24hours" pic.twitter.com/3mxTBxwsDH— Sizwe Nkosi (@SIZWENK0SI) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill build a school for those who have given up on life.— Christo (@ChristoThurston) February 19, 2019
The aim of the school will be to teach them how to find purpose in life again.
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill Go to work normally everyday, parking my Lamborghini at the larking lot wearing designer clothes everyday, basically ke ba nyise nyi everyday till they ask me to resign. pic.twitter.com/0pwvXcZU5v— Vince (@Vincie_Vin) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill first things first. I would go to Cape town for a week to think and get my banker come through so we can strategize. pic.twitter.com/ibp1du6oo2— Carlos Matu (@carlos_matu) February 19, 2019
#WhenIWin225MLottoIwill gather all the slay Queen in Mzansi, fly them to china and leave them there pic.twitter.com/KOfw9ey4F5— Lil tax_evasion (@Trxsh_Gxd) February 19, 2019
It seems tweeps will have to keep the faith because the winner is apparently not one of them.