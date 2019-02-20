High court scathing after magistrate allows a lawyer to write a judgment in her favour

Vowana signed the judgment and faxed it back to Ponoane. The minister’s lawyer had to collect a copy of the judgment from the clerk of the court.

The "gross irregularity" was only picked up in 2013 when Ponoane demanded the payment of the damages award. Vowana was then reported to the police in Sterkspruit. In his statement to the police, Vowana did not deny allowing Ponoane to tweak the judgment.

"I wish to add that my judgment was in favour of Mrs Ponoane or the plaintiffs," Vowana told the police.

"Later on, I am not sure about the date, Mrs Ponoane phoned me, she also raised the format in which my judgment was written. She further informed me that there was a better format that she had seen from a certain advocate with whom she handled another matter.

"Mrs Ponoane and myself agreed that she was to rewrite my judgment, meaning the same judgment I already gave her, in the same manner she had seen without altering the content of my judgment. There was no favour or benefit of any kind to anybody in the process."

But the high court said the judgment was rewritten from four pages to 10 and that Vowana had failed to explain the discrepancy. The only signed judgment found in the court file was the 10-page one which had "admittedly been rewritten by [Ponoane]".

"With these scandalous anomalies not having been explained, we are unable to accept the innocence with which this behaviour is sought to be deceptively imbued," judges Thembile Malusi and Mbulelo Jolwana said.

"On [Vowana and Ponoane’s] own showing, it is clear that there was improper conduct on the part of the magistrate who got the [the lawyer] involved in his work, all without the knowledge of the [minister]."