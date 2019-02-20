'I’m sorry, baby, I shot her. Now I’m going to jail' - banker's trial delayed
The double murder trial against a former treasurer of the Bank of Athens has been postponed after a state witness was unavailable to testify on Wednesday.
Vincenzo 'Enzo' Pietropaolo stands accused of murdering his estranged wife, Manuela, by shooting her nine times at home in Brackenhurst before allegedly attempting to flee the country in November 2017.
He was also charged with the murder of his father, Pasqualino, after a police ballistics report showed that the firearm used to kill Manuela had been stolen from Pasqualino’s home.
It was initially believed that Pasqualino had died in an armed robbery. He was shot twice in the head, although there was allegedly no forced entry into his home.
Prior to the start of the criminal trial, the state had revealed during Pietropaolo’s bail application that the banker had allegedly all but confessed to Manuela’s killing while in custody.
Investigating officer Kenneth Mathebula testified at the bail hearing that Pietropaolo had messaged his girlfriend’s cell phone, writing: “I’m sorry, baby, I shot her. Now I’m going to jail.”
He had also allegedly written a letter to his brother while in custody making similar claims, saying he was ashamed for his actions.
State prosecutor Lwazi Ngodwana was set to lead evidence against Pietropaolo on Wednesday in the Johannesburg high court but the fullness of the court roll and unavailability of a witness meant the case had to be postponed until Friday.
Ngodwana said he intended to call an expert witness who would testify on the tracking device in Pietropaolo’s vehicle.