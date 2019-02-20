'I’m sorry, baby, I shot her. Now I’m going to jail' - banker's trial delayed

The double murder trial against a former treasurer of the Bank of Athens has been postponed after a state witness was unavailable to testify on Wednesday.

Vincenzo 'Enzo' Pietropaolo stands accused of murdering his estranged wife, Manuela, by shooting her nine times at home in Brackenhurst before allegedly attempting to flee the country in November 2017.

He was also charged with the murder of his father, Pasqualino, after a police ballistics report showed that the firearm used to kill Manuela had been stolen from Pasqualino’s home.

It was initially believed that Pasqualino had died in an armed robbery. He was shot twice in the head, although there was allegedly no forced entry into his home.