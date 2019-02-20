Outstanding letter delays court case of mom accused of dumping baby

The court case of a Durban woman accused of dumping her baby down a stormwater drain encountered a delay on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old woman's first appearance was set to proceed in her absence at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.

However an outstanding letter confirming her presence in hospital delayed proceedings.

The woman, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, was arrested in hospital on Monday.

The baby, named "Sibanisethu" (our ray of hope) by the Newlands East community, was plucked from a stormwater drain in a dramatic four-hour rescue last week.