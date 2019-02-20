Outstanding letter delays court case of mom accused of dumping baby
The court case of a Durban woman accused of dumping her baby down a stormwater drain encountered a delay on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old woman's first appearance was set to proceed in her absence at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.
However an outstanding letter confirming her presence in hospital delayed proceedings.
The woman, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, was arrested in hospital on Monday.
The baby, named "Sibanisethu" (our ray of hope) by the Newlands East community, was plucked from a stormwater drain in a dramatic four-hour rescue last week.
The case of the Durban mum accused of dumping her baby down a storm water drain is set to proceed without her at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court @TimesLIVE @yasantha— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) February 20, 2019
Prosecutor Jenisha Sewbaran told the court that the matter could not proceed because the state was awaiting a letter from the hospital where the woman is recovering.
It is understood that she is under police guard.
"She has been hospitalised. We don't have the letter from the hospital to confirm this."
Magistrate Ravi Pillay questioned the prosecution about why the matter had been enrolled on the court roll without the letter.
He stood the matter down to give police time to collect the letter from the hospital in central Durban.
Meanwhile a WhatsApp voice doing its rounds, details who the woman and her family are, the circumstances of the birth and allegations of an alleged relationship with a local man.
A community member said the woman came from a "very good family, who are very private people.
"It’s just sad and heartbreaking for everyone."
Additional reporting by Lwandile Bhengu