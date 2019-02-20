Storm water drain baby case to go before court without mom

The case of a Durban woman accused of dumping her baby down a storm water drain will go before court on Wednesday without her.

Police spokesperson Col. Thembeka Mbele said the case would proceed without the 27-year-old appearing in the dock: "It will be done in absentia as she is in hospital."

The woman, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, was arrested on Monday.

Baby Sibanisethu was plucked from a storm water drain in Newlands East in a dramatic four-hour rescue last week. She is currently recovering in a Durban hospital.