The murky mystery of the missing diamond mine guard

The family of a North West diamond mine security guard – who mysteriously disappeared on Christmas Eve from his post in Schweizer-Reneke – are frantically waiting for news of his whereabouts.

Tebogo Khuduga, 40, was last seen on CCTV camera footage at the gate of the Nog Enetjie mine, between Schweizer-Reneke and Bloemhof, on December 24 2018, a day after he reported a burglary at the mine’s offices.