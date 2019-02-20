South Africa

The murky mystery of the missing diamond mine guard

20 February 2019 - 08:00 By Graeme Hosken
Tebogo Patrick Khuduga mysteriously disappeared while on guard duty at a diamond mine near Schweizer-Reneke in North West on Christmas Eve.
Image: Supplied

The family of a North West diamond mine security guard – who mysteriously disappeared on Christmas Eve from his  post in Schweizer-Reneke – are frantically waiting for news of his whereabouts.

Tebogo Khuduga, 40, was last seen on CCTV camera footage at the gate of the Nog Enetjie mine, between Schweizer-Reneke and Bloemhof, on December 24 2018, a day after he reported a burglary at the mine’s offices.

