The murky mystery of the missing diamond mine guard
20 February 2019 - 08:00
The family of a North West diamond mine security guard – who mysteriously disappeared on Christmas Eve from his post in Schweizer-Reneke – are frantically waiting for news of his whereabouts.
Tebogo Khuduga, 40, was last seen on CCTV camera footage at the gate of the Nog Enetjie mine, between Schweizer-Reneke and Bloemhof, on December 24 2018, a day after he reported a burglary at the mine’s offices.
