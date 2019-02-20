Unemployment and corruption: #25yearsAfterDemocracy
From land ownership, unemployment, corruption and lack of service delivery, South Africans took to Twitter to reflect on South Africa's status quo, 25 years after the first democratic elections.
With South Africans taking to the polls on May 8, many were not impressed with the state of the country 25 years down the line.
Many highlighted the rise of unemployment in the country, particularly among the black youth as well as the lack of age diversity in governance.
Corruption among politicians and the government as well as lack of service delivery such as running water and infrastructure in rural areas were among the topics that trended under the hashtag.
#25YearsAfterDemocracy Politics are one huge game nothing will change, leaders continue to fill their pockets then stand on podiums to lie to us, all in the name of GREED pic.twitter.com/Sqj97iXNPZ— iCollectHouse (@Scooby_PF) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy we still fighting for service delivery, water, electricity and Free Education for all. pic.twitter.com/zx1pJCROXX— Adolph (@Adolph_89) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy things got worse. No water, no jobs, poor road conditions etc.....— Thokozani Madonsela (@deetho) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy we have an unemployed youth. With old age sitting in parliament thinking they can make decisions for us while the loot tax payers money.— africanbella_ (@Bella160798) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy we still being governed by old people who should be in pension but they always speaking about youth this youth that...mxm ai suka pic.twitter.com/BEnyLaeS6Y— Perfect %100🇿🇦 (@Luh_Ndlela) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy the ANC has stolen the peoples' money and destroyed South Africa. pic.twitter.com/Vm1jvMlbUA— Fusi 🇿🇦 (@fusiMatetelane) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy and land is still captured. pic.twitter.com/uBiLwWmw3f— ONE LOVE (@blessmthethwa) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy we still don't have a minimum qualification to be a Minister— we r Caster Semenya, CS is US! (@ndrewSako) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy graduates are subjected to do 5 internships, over worked and undr paid, in order to get a 10-year experience which guarantees a permanent job pic.twitter.com/bh7U0T9e6n— Jehova wase Afrika (@sivekonkwana) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy stealing from the poor is still not a punishable crime pic.twitter.com/wYRNUCahu4— M'dabi (@AubreyMoshia) February 20, 2019
#25YearsAfterDemocracy and we are still fighting for education pic.twitter.com/SUVHHMvURq— M'dabi (@AubreyMoshia) February 20, 2019