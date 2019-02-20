Unemployment and corruption: #25yearsAfterDemocracy

From land ownership, unemployment, corruption and lack of service delivery, South Africans took to Twitter to reflect on South Africa's status quo, 25 years after the first democratic elections.



With South Africans taking to the polls on May 8, many were not impressed with the state of the country 25 years down the line.



Many highlighted the rise of unemployment in the country, particularly among the black youth as well as the lack of age diversity in governance.



Corruption among politicians and the government as well as lack of service delivery such as running water and infrastructure in rural areas were among the topics that trended under the hashtag.