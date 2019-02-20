WATCH | Mzansi rages about mugging - and motorists who ignored victim

The woman gives chase as the car drives off with both doors on its left-hand side open. She then turns and holds her head in her hands, before bending over with her hands on her knees, sitting on the pavement and bursting into tears.

It's what happened next that has upset many of the people who commented about the video on Facebook and Twitter. A Ford Fiesta and a Toyota Corolla, plus at least one car going in the opposite direction, pass the distressed young woman without stopping to help her.

James Mandevere said on Twitter: "Why two cars passed by without even talking to her after such a horrible incident? Where is our humanity?"

And @thatodikwidi4 commented: "Not even a single motorist stopped to help the poor lady."

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said a case of robbery was reported at Muizenberg police station on Tuesday.

"The incident allegedly occurred on 9 February at approximately 7.40am," he said.

"Detective Constable Felicia Johnson has been appointed as the investigating officer. Anybody with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact her on 021-787-9000."