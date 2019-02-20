WATCH | SANDF lights up night sky for Battle of Muizenberg

The glow of anti-aircraft cannons being fired lit up the faces of thousands of children perched on their parents' shoulders as the Battle of Muizenberg raged on Wednesday.

Where only a few days ago they splashed in the shallows of Sunrise Beach, a shell from an Olifant MkII tank struck a wave, sending a column of water 10m into the air.

On the beach where two days earlier dad had sat reading the Sunday Times under an umbrella, two Ratel 81 armoured personnel carriers lobbed illuminating mortars to expose the enemy positions.

Using artillery shells, rockets and machine guns, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) fought off the invisible foe wading towards Cape Town from somewhere in the southern ocean.