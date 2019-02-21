Actress Connie Ferguson takes a bath as judge says she copied Nivea packaging

In her Johannesburg high court ruling, Judge Denise Fisher said the Connie packaging was calculated to pass off the shower gel as a Nivea product.

Even though there were "manifest differences" in the details of the Connie and Nivea packaging, the potential for confusion remained, Fisher said in her judgment last week.

"A shower gel is of the nature of products that are often the subject of an impulse buy, which ... has the effect that the chances of error are enhanced," she said.

"In grabbing at a relatively small purchase, a consumer would be less likely to be overly exacting or discerning in relation to brand, and more likely to succumb to immediate impressions."

Nivea owners Beiersdorf sued Koni in December 2017, saying the company was passing off some of its products as Nivea's. It said in court papers that it was the SA market leader and had chalked up turnover of more than R8.7bn since 2012, with R258m from shower gels alone.