Court orders return of children to care facility accused of racism, abuse

The controversial youth care facility which is at the centre of racism and physical abuse allegations has won the first round in a legal challenge to have almost 200 children removed from their care, returned.

On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Christian Social Services, which oversees child-care facility Morester turned to the Pietermaritzburg high court to order the KZN department of social development to return 197 children.

Last week department officials, accompanied by policemen, arrived at Morester Children's Home in Ladysmith, Morester Children's Home in Newcastle and Home Meah in Newcastle on Friday.

The department confirmed that social workers had removed 146 children from the Ladysmith site, 33 from Morester in Newcastle and 18 from Home Meah in Newcastle. The children have been placed in government-owned child and youth care centres as well as care centres funded by the state.

KZN MEC Weziwe Thusi said in a statement that the children had been removed following allegations of physical, verbal and emotional abuse as well as racism, including the use of the offensive K-word against both African children and members of staff.