Excise tax hike slammed by Black Tobacco Farmers Association

The Black Tobacco Farmers Association (BTFA) has criticised the increase in excise tax announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni, saying it will affect their livelihoods.

Mboweni announced new increases in sin taxes on Wednesday.

In addition to excise duty hikes on alcohol, he said that the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes would rise by R1,14 to R16,66 and would increase by about 64c to R7,80 on a typical cigar.

Fuel levies would increase by 29c per litre for petrol and 30c per litre for diesel.

"We feel that the decision to hike excise tax on cigarettes at a time when government is still failing to enforce the law against tax evading tobacco companies - who buy no tobacco leaf from local farmers - is a callous disregard for law abiding workers," the association said in a statement.