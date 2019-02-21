South Africa

Four suspects nabbed for OR Tambo 'follow-home' robberies

21 February 2019 - 11:39 By Nico Gous
Image: Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The police arrested four suspects on Thursday morning in Johannesburg in connection with so-called follow-home robberies from OR Tambo International Airport.

"The suspects were allegedly planning a robbery when our team pounced on them as they were changing the number plates on their sedan," police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said after the suspects were arrested in Alexandra.

Three of the suspects fled. After a high-speed chase and a shootout with police, their vehicle swerved off the road and crashed. One suspect was wounded.

"These suspects are believed to have been involved in multiple cases of people being followed from the OR Tambo airport and robbed," Naidoo said.

The police recovered two handguns and sent them to ballistics for testing to see if they were used in other crimes.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole praised the officers: "I am very pleased with the progress we are making to significantly reduce this category of crime but more importantly I am equally pleased that our proactive strategy is yielding positive results."

MORE:

Airport follow-home robbery showdown in Northcliff

A driver was shot when a family was followed home by robbers from the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over the weekend.
News
4 days ago

'Divine intervention' may have saved Joburg robbery victim, say police

God and The Bible may have helped save the victim of a robbery in the Johannesburg CBD, police said on Thursday.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Port Elizabeth dad and his baby girl killed in suspected hit South Africa
  2. 'No words are enough to express our sorrow': Gauteng education MEC on ... South Africa
  3. Nomgcobo Jiba refutes Bosasa payments: 'My salary comes from the NPA' Politics
  4. Excise tax hike slammed by Black Tobacco Farmers Association South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X