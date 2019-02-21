Gotcha! Cellphone robbery 'victim' exposed as the 'villain'
A woman who played the victim, telling police she was threatened and robbed of her cellphone, was exposed as the alleged villain when a detective caught her using the device.
Nolubabalo Gula, 31, opened a case of robbery in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, telling police she had been robbed on Valentine’s Day.
“According to the victim’s statement, she was approached by an unknown male, who verbally threatened her and robbed her of her cellphone,” said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.
She reported the “robbery” two days later.
“Intensive investigations into the alleged robbery followed and it was exposed that the cellphone was never stolen and that it was still being used by the same 31-year-old complainant,” said Swart in a statement.
Gula appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of perjury.
She was released on warning and will appear in court again on March 6.
Uitenhage cluster commander Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos, on his skills.
Koll also warned the community not to make false statements, adding that perjury was a serious offence and the consequences could be severe.