Gotcha! Cellphone robbery 'victim' exposed as the 'villain'

A woman who played the victim, telling police she was threatened and robbed of her cellphone, was exposed as the alleged villain when a detective caught her using the device.

Nolubabalo Gula, 31, opened a case of robbery in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, telling police she had been robbed on Valentine’s Day.

“According to the victim’s statement, she was approached by an unknown male, who verbally threatened her and robbed her of her cellphone,” said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

She reported the “robbery” two days later.