South Africa

Man arrested after trying to cash in fake bank notes worth R2m

21 February 2019 - 10:42 By Iavan Pijoos
A man who claimed to be a mechanic tried to swop R2m in fakes notes at the SA Reserve Bank, after he found the money underneath a car he was fixing.
A man who claimed to be a mechanic tried to swop R2m in fakes notes at the SA Reserve Bank, after he found the money underneath a car he was fixing.
Image: themadibainme.co.za/South African Reserve Bank

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he bizarrely attempted to exchange a stash of counterfeit bank notes worth R2m for the real thing, police said on Thursday.

Capt Kay Makhubela said the man walked into the Reserve Bank on Wednesday and asked employees to help him exchange bank notes.

"The suspect informed the employee that he brought money for reprinting and that he was aware that it was fake money," said Makhubela.

He said the money was found stashed in a black laptop bag and when workers opened it, piles of R200 notes fell out.

Makhubela said the notes were verified as being fake.

"The suspect alleged that he is a mechanic and that he found the money underneath one of the cars he was fixing," he said.

The man was arrested on the spot.

He is expected to appear soon in the Pretoria magistrate's court.

MORE

WATCH | Police still hunting driver who filled up, paid with fake bank notes

Gauteng police are still searching  for the motorist who filled up his tank and paid for it with fake bank notes before fleeing the scene at the ...
News
2 months ago

Money‚ money‚ money... Joburg cops arrest cash counterfeiter

Johannesburg metro police have arrested a man with a huge stash of fake money‚ a city official said on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Nut rage' Korean Air heiress accused of child abuse by husband World
  2. Summit on fighting child sex abuse opens at Vatican World
  3. Man arrested after trying to cash in fake bank notes worth R2m South Africa
  4. Mzansi stanning over new Galaxy S10 smartphone Sci-Tech
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X