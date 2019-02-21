South Africa

Mourning family find strange body in family burial site

21 February 2019 - 08:00 By Jeff Wicks
A family burial site in the Stellawood Cemetery, which should have been undisturbed for decades, has been desecrated.
Image: Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko

A grief-stricken Luke Naidu had watched as gravediggers shifted rich brown earth from his family burial site before his brother’s funeral.

The grave – which holds the remains of Naidu’s grandmother and parents – should have lain undisturbed since 1988.

But as the men hacked at the soil they exposed a rotting corpse clad only in socks. Was this an administrative bungle, or something more nefarious?

