South Africa

R23m monthly rent for Discovery's Sandton headquarters sparks outrage

21 February 2019 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Discovery head office in Sandton.
The Discovery head office in Sandton.
Image: Masi Losi

A 15-year lease arrangement between Discovery and property groups Growthpoint and Zenprop sees the insurer fork out R23m per month in rent for its Sandton headquarters.

Growthpoint owns 55% of the property, while Zenprop owns the other 45%.

The building has a large gymnasium facility and a host of other amenities.

In a statement given to TimesLIVE, Discovery confirmed that the new building now houses Discovery Bank, Insure, Invest, Life and Health, as well as the Vitality Group. These divisions were previously housed in five separate buildings.

Discovery said it was important to have all their employees under one roof. 'The decision to consolidate all of our premises into 1 Discovery Place was based on Discovery's commitment to keeping our people together, and to creating open spaces that foster our values. The new working environment has been designed to provide optimal space for creativity, connection and growth," said the company.

There has been a strong reaction to the news on social media. Users took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with some questioning how a company as big as Discovery does not own a building. Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Council for Medical Schemes probed over deal with Discovery

Council’s decision ensures that Discovery will be exempt from what could be a contravention of the Medical Schemes Act
Business
4 days ago

Discovery’s new ruling ‘puts lives at risk’

Doctors have expressed concern at a new rule introduced by Discovery medical aid in 2019 that some of their members have to use day clinics for ...
News
8 days ago

6 things you need to know about Discovery Bank

Fancy changing banks? Here's what you need to know about Discovery Bank.
Business
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Magda Wierzycka paints a gloomy picture for PIC billions in Iqbal Survé's hands South Africa
  2. WATCH | Teacher inspires learners - by shouting at them! South Africa
  3. Actress Connie Ferguson takes a bath as judge says she copied Nivea packaging South Africa
  4. Rohde’s ‘selfish’ deeds might leave his children homeless, court hears South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Here’s how #Budget2019 will impact you
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
X