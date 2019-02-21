R23m monthly rent for Discovery's Sandton headquarters sparks outrage

A 15-year lease arrangement between Discovery and property groups Growthpoint and Zenprop sees the insurer fork out R23m per month in rent for its Sandton headquarters.

Growthpoint owns 55% of the property, while Zenprop owns the other 45%.

The building has a large gymnasium facility and a host of other amenities.

In a statement given to TimesLIVE, Discovery confirmed that the new building now houses Discovery Bank, Insure, Invest, Life and Health, as well as the Vitality Group. These divisions were previously housed in five separate buildings.