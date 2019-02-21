Rohde’s ‘selfish’ deeds might leave his children homeless, court hears
21 February 2019 - 07:00
Wife killer Jason Rohde’s selfishness could land his children on the streets.
They lost their plush home in Johannesburg and they might also lose their Plettenberg Bay home because it is over-bonded. This emerged in prosecutor Louis van Niekerk’s summary of the former real estate executive’s predicament during sentencing procedures in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.