Two killed in shooting at Edenvale high school

Shots have been fired at Edenvale High School in Johannesburg on Thursday during a suspected robbery.

Two suspects were shot dead and a third was injured in the shootout that occurred around midday, according to paramedics on the scene. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze said the motive for the shooting appears to be a robbery attempt at the school.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi, speaking at the scene, confirmed this. He said they had received information of multiple gunshots at around 12pm on Thursday afternoon outside Edenvale High School.

"As per information received it was an armed robbery that the guys were going to do here at the school.

"Fortunately the children were inside their classes and no one was outside, so no one is hurt, it was just an emotional traumatic experience for them," Ntladi said.

Ntladi said on arrival they found two men who had been shot dead by police.

A third was in a stable condition — he had a gunshot wound to the head. He was being treated on the scene by paramedics.

Police were still searching for the fourth suspect.

An AK47 was found close to the school gate.

Police have barricaded the road with yellow police tape. Forensics experts, police cars, paramedics services and other law enforcement personnel have arrived on the scene.