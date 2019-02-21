Two killed in shooting at Edenvale high school
Shots have been fired at Edenvale High School in Johannesburg on Thursday during a suspected robbery.
Two suspects were shot dead and a third was injured in the shootout that occurred around midday, according to paramedics on the scene. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze said the motive for the shooting appears to be a robbery attempt at the school.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi, speaking at the scene, confirmed this. He said they had received information of multiple gunshots at around 12pm on Thursday afternoon outside Edenvale High School.
"As per information received it was an armed robbery that the guys were going to do here at the school.
"Fortunately the children were inside their classes and no one was outside, so no one is hurt, it was just an emotional traumatic experience for them," Ntladi said.
Ntladi said on arrival they found two men who had been shot dead by police.
A third was in a stable condition — he had a gunshot wound to the head. He was being treated on the scene by paramedics.
Police were still searching for the fourth suspect.
An AK47 was found close to the school gate.
Police have barricaded the road with yellow police tape. Forensics experts, police cars, paramedics services and other law enforcement personnel have arrived on the scene.
Edenvale CPF are aware of the situation at Edenvale High school. SAPS and security services are all on scene. Please avoid the area, further updates will follow when available.— Edenvale Community Police Forum (@EdenvaleCPF) February 21, 2019
Last week, a pupil at Dowerglen High school in Edenvale was hospitalised after gunmen entered the school and started firing shots at random.
The four men were being sought by security guards who spotted the men allegedly robbing a nearby telecommunications tower. Two were arrested at the scene while the other two fled to the school where the shots were fired. One was arrested while the fourth escaped.
This is a developing story, more to come shortly