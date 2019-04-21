DA mourns with the people of Sri Lanka after deadly bomb attacks

The DA has condemned the wave of bomb attacks that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday morning.

“The DA is saddened by the news that more than 200 people have lost their lives due to a series of bomb attacks at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

“We condemn the bombings targeted at places of worship and hotels. We stand with the global community in affirming our belief in a world built on respect for religious and cultural diversity,” said DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

“The DA mourns with the people of Sri Lanka and all those who have been affected by these acts of terror.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been injured and are fighting for their lives,” Malatsi added.