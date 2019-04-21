Four killed in multi-vehicle accident in Free State
21 April 2019 - 14:42
Four people were killed during a multi-vehicle collision on the R57 between Reitz and Kestell in the Free State on Sunday morning, emergency services reported.
A bread truck and a taxi collided, and later a bakkie caused a secondary accident when it crashed into the truck.
Apart from the dead, 19 others were injured.
Free State health MEC Montseng Tsiu sent her condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.