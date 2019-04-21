South Africa

Injured Plettenberg Bay hiker rescued with floating stretcher

21 April 2019 - 12:53 By Ernest Mabuza
A woman who injured her kneecap was rescued from a nature reserve in Plettenberg Bay by a National Sea Rescue Institute crew on Saturday.
A woman who injured her kneecap was rescued from a nature reserve in Plettenberg Bay by a National Sea Rescue Institute crew on Saturday.
Image: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew came to the rescue of a woman who injured her kneecap on the Robberg Nature Reserve trail in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Ross Badenhorst, NSRI Plettenberg Bay deputy station commander, said at around noon on Saturday, the NSRI responded to a request for help from a group of day hikers at The Point on the Robberg Nature Reserve trail.

The group, from Port Elizabeth, reported that a woman had a suspected fractured or strained kneecap.

"Her husband, a doctor, had initiated medical treatment and confirmed that she would not be able to hike any further and medical evacuation assistance was required," Badenhorst said.

He said the NSRI dispatched its sea rescue craft Leonard Smith and Free Runner.

"On arrival on the scene we put our NSRI rescue swimmers ashore and they secured the patient into our floating stretcher and in between wave sets our rescue swimmers swam her through the surf. They then loaded her onto the sea rescue craft and we transported her to our sea rescue station where she was collected by a family friend who is also a doctor," Badenhorst said.

MORE

Beware of rough seas this Easter weekend: NSRI

If you are planning on swimming in the sea this Easter, be careful: there is a chance of higher than normal tides.
News
3 days ago

13 dead in KZN church collapse as heavy storms lash the province

Thirteen people died and 16 were injured when a church roof collapsed in northern KwaZulu-Natal as heavy storms lashed the province on Thursday night.
News
3 days ago

Holy clam! There's a lot of meat on the beach

Ecologists think they know why 11.5 million clams washed up on Robberg Beach in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape last week.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’
X