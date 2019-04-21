South Africa

WATCH | What a hit! Thousands celebrate D.Day 4.20

21 April 2019 - 08:41 By TIMESLIVE

Thousands of people gathered at Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg to celebrate D.Day 4.20 on April 20 2019. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Thousands of people came together for a celebration of the South African cannabis culture at the Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg on April 20 2019.

This was the first D.Day 4.20 event since the private use of dagga in SA was legalised.

Organisers said there were no "dealings" at the venue as people brought their own "herbs". 

Beyond 'puff, puff, pass': now there's an etiquette guide for weed smokers

You wouldn't light up a cigarette in someone else's home without asking, but how about a joint? Thanks to the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling, which ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

There are risks associated with recreational dagga use, company says

People who drive under the influence of marijuana double their risk of being in a car crash and one in 10 daily marijuana users become dependent on ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Weeding out the good from the bad at Cape Town's cannabis expo

Cannabis for dogs may seem like a barking mad idea, but if From the Barkery is to be believed, its handmade CBD-infused treats make for happy pets.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’
X