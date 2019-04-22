Easter traffic chaos after three accidents on the N3 near Van Reenen’s

Motorists returning from the Easter long weekend on the N3 toll road were warned to expect heavy delays due to three serious crashes involving multiple vehicles near Van Reenen’s Pass.

Emergency services were out in full force to attending to the collisions, as wet weather made driving conditions difficult.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the N3 between Cedara and Heidelberg, warned motorists after 5pm to expect delays.

“We appeal to road users to exercise extreme caution and patience under these peak traffic conditions,” said commercial manager Con Roux.

On the Gauteng-bound carriageway, the N3 Toll Route was closed at Tugela Toll Plaza to attend to a serious accident on Van Reenen’s Pass - and on the southbound carriageway a further two crashes also brought traffic to a standstill.

“Travellers are advised to either postpone their journeys, or make use of the alternative routes via the N11/Newcastle or R74 Winterton/Bergville,” said the company.

Real-time traffic updates can be obtained from N3TC’s 24-hour Helpline: 0800 63 4357 or via Twitter: @N3Route.