South Africa

Erratic driver had 'glass of booze and ice' in cup holder

22 April 2019 - 11:32 By TimesLIVE
Officers found a cold beverage next to the gear lever when they pulled over an "intoxicated" driver in Cape Town on Sunday, April 21 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

A motorist who almost collided head-on with auxiliary law enforcement officers was promptly arrested after a glass of alcohol, topped up with ice, was found in his vehicle’s cup holder.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the auxiliary officers were patrolling on Bosmansdam Road in the Bothasig area on Easter Sunday "when a car came across the road and only quick evasive action from them prevented a head-on collision."

"They stopped the car and found the driver heavily under the influence of alcohol. A glass filled with alcohol and ice was found in a cup holder next to the gear shift.

"He was arrested and charged for driving under the influence," said Dyason.

Traffic officials had – by Saturday - arrested more than 500 motorists and issued more than 65,000 traffic fines nationally since the start of the Easter holidays.

"Preliminary statistics reported to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) by provincial authorities indicate that 549 motorists have been arrested so far with 312 of them caught for driving under the influence of alcohol," the transport department’s agency responsible for road safety said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, law enforcement officers were attacked when they attended to a noise complaint in Pelican Park in Cape Town.

"Some members of the community turned on the officers forcing them to summon assistance. One officer was struck by a bottle thrown at him. The glass shards caused cuts to the head and neck and he was rushed to hospital. A suspect was arrested," said Dyason.

