N3 vehicle checks unmask 'significant' number of law-breaking drivers: Blade Nzimande

A significant number of drivers are not adhering to the rules of the road, transport minister Blade Nzimande said after 10% of more than 660 vehicles and drivers checked at a toll plaza were found to be problematic.

Nzimande was speaking at the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal during an Easter road safety operation earlier on Monday.

“What continues to be of concern, since 9am and the time I arrived here about half-an-hour ago, we had done more than 660 vehicles, that we had checked," the minister told eNCA.

"But 10% of them … [were] unregistered vehicles, vehicles that were not roadworthy, people without drivers licences and people that have been pulled aside for suspected drunken driving.