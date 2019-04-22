South Africa

Police constable gunned down in Durban

22 April 2019 - 13:16 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A policeman was shot dead when he went to investigate a parked car in Durban on Sunday, April 21 2019.
Image: Facebook/Rescue Care

A police constable succumbed to his injuries after being shot multiple times while on patrol in Durban. 

The constable, along with other members of the SAPS, were patrolling the M19 Road, between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown, on Sunday when he noticed a car parked with its hazard lights on and decided to investigate.

"As the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded the constable. The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station," said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Rescue Care paramedics found the shot constable in a state of cardiac arrest.

"Unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased on the scene," said Rescue Care.

A Policeman has been killed after he was shot numerous times in his upper body around 12pm on Easter Sunday on the M19...

Posted by Rescue Care on Sunday, April 21, 2019

Another policeman rushing to the scene was injured in a head-on collision and taken to hospital.

Naidoo said that the suspect was detained at the Sydenham police station on a charge of murder.

A Hawks team has been tasked with investigating the matter.

National commissioner of police General Khehla Sitole expressed his condolences over the murder and said that he had asked acting provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to ensure that the case was investigated thoroughly.

The name of the constable, who was a member of the Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit, was not immediately released.

