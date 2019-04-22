Police constable gunned down in Durban

A police constable succumbed to his injuries after being shot multiple times while on patrol in Durban.

The constable, along with other members of the SAPS, were patrolling the M19 Road, between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown, on Sunday when he noticed a car parked with its hazard lights on and decided to investigate.

"As the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded the constable. The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station," said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Rescue Care paramedics found the shot constable in a state of cardiac arrest.

"Unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased on the scene," said Rescue Care.