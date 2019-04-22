Rain and strong winds warning for motorists heading home after Easter weekend

An advisory was also issued for strong winds of between 45-55km/h over the central and southern interior of the Northern Cape.

Howling winds caused a truck to overturn on Monday just outside the Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape.

Rain was forecast for Johannesburg with a maximum temperature of 20°C. Bloemfontein can expect thunderstorms with a high of just 15°C with rain in store for Durban at 20°C.

Cape Town will be sunny with a high of 24°C.