Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods
Heavy rains and floods in KZN are taking centre stage in online conversations and are dominating news headlines. Scores of Twitter users are still taking to the platform to react to the reports of deaths and damage to property caused by the extreme weather conditions in the province.
In a warning issued on Monday SA Weather Services said the heavy rains were set to continue until Thursday in provinces including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West and reports of road accidents, deaths and damaged properties continue to pour in to social media platforms.
#DurbanFloods is at number one of Twitter's trends lists, while #KZNFloods and #Durbanrain are also trending as people convey prayers, messages of support and condolences to those affected, with some sharing safety tips and others their horror stories and experiences amid the heavy rains.
Been receiving alerts from emergency services all morning. Durban, take care. Sounds like multiple deaths, structural collapses, road closures and widespread flooding (particularly in southern parts of the city). #DurbanFloods— Matthew Savides (@matthewsavides) April 23, 2019
My heart goes out to those affected by the #DurbanFloods today. Please stay safe people. The roads are terrible :(— Merrelle (@MerrelleVanWyk) April 23, 2019
#DurbanFloods— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
6 people have been declared dead following the Durban Floods!
Condolences to families and friends
Durban flooding again 💔. My heart goes out to all those affected by terrible rains last night. We spent most of night assisting our neighbor who's home was completely flooded. Small flooding in our home seemed insignificant compared to what others gone through. #DurbanFloods— Tracy Lee (@TracyLeeDbn) April 23, 2019
Almost died this morning... This is wat my room looks like Umlazi #DurbanRain pic.twitter.com/5DVPWIgbH4— Mondli (@Mondli_VM) April 23, 2019
Stay put, don't risk your life for a job. The day you are dead HR will declare your post vacant and start looking for your replacement immediately. No job is worth dying for. #Durban #Durbanrain #DurbanWeather— Mafungwase🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) April 23, 2019
RDP houses are getting washed away by the floods. A sign of an uncaring gwavamenti who thinks people deserve sub-standard houses.— Mafungwase🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) April 23, 2019
While we at this can we spare a thought for those living in informal settlements 😓#DurbanRain #DurbanWeather
Praying for God's mercy and the safety of those in the flooded area. #DurbanFloods— Anath (@AnathKM) April 23, 2019
The images coming from the #DurbanFloods are so terrifying it seems people are not safe even inside their homes. Lord be with them😢.— Zima (@ZimakaBhele) April 23, 2019