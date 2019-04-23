Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods

In a warning issued on Monday SA Weather Services said the heavy rains were set to continue until Thursday in provinces including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West and reports of road accidents, deaths and damaged properties continue to pour in to social media platforms.

#DurbanFloods is at number one of Twitter's trends lists, while #KZNFloods and #Durbanrain are also trending as people convey prayers, messages of support and condolences to those affected, with some sharing safety tips and others their horror stories and experiences amid the heavy rains.