South Africa

Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods

23 April 2019 - 11:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Emergency workers battled for several hours to recover the bodies of four people, two adults and two children who died after a mud slide caused their house to collapse entrapping them in the rubble.
Image: Rescue Care

Heavy rains and floods in KZN are taking centre stage in online conversations and are dominating news headlines. Scores of Twitter users are still taking to the platform to react to the reports of deaths and damage to property caused by the extreme weather conditions in the province.

In a warning issued on Monday SA Weather Services said the heavy rains were set to continue until Thursday in provinces including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West and reports of road accidents, deaths and damaged properties continue to pour in to social media platforms. 

#DurbanFloods is at number one of Twitter's trends lists, while #KZNFloods and #Durbanrain are also trending as people convey prayers, messages of support and condolences to those affected, with some sharing safety tips and others their horror stories and experiences amid the heavy rains. 

