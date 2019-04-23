Defence force joins rescue mission in flood-ravaged Port St Johns

People affected by the floods would be moved to higher ground and shelters.

Initial reports on Monday night by the SABC said that hundreds of people, mostly women and children, were evacuated from the badly flooded Green Farm in the coastal town.

Khunjulwa Mlata told the broadcaster: "I discovered when I go out again that the room was full of water. All the belongings inside were just swept away. I took the kids outside to the municipality vehicle that was standing outside already. We just decided to take the kids."

OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Andile Duka told TimesLIVE that rescue teams had evacuated a large number of people until late on Monday evening after heavy downpours.

Residents had been taken to safety at the town hall and churches.

"This morning reports came via various mediums about flooding occuring at Green Farm. Further reports were received of river flooding in Ngqeleni under Nyandeni local municipality and Blekana River in King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality," said Duka.