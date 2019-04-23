South Africa

Hoёrskool Driehoek to unveil new walkway after tragedy

23 April 2019 - 08:47 By Iavan Pijoos
A view of the walkway that collapsed at Hoёrskool Driehoek on February 1.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

Hoёrskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark will unveil its newly-built walkway on Tuesday after a tragedy that saw the previous walkway collapse in February, killing four pupils.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is expected to unveil the walkway at 3pm.

In February, 17-year-old pupils Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie all died on the school premises, while a fourth, Marnus Nagel, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A Grade 9 child sustained spinal injuries in the collapse.

At the time of the tragedy community members flocked to the school to pay their respects. Flowers, cards, candles and pictures of those who died were placed in front of the school gates. Pupils in school uniform prayed at the school.

Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek were left shocked and saddened after a walkway collapsed while students were returning from assembly on the morning of February 1.

