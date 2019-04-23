'It's a work in progress': Interracial couples stand out in post-apartheid SA

Less than 40 years ago, Mpho Mojapelo and his wife Cheryl might have gone to jail.

"We would be hiding our relationship, we would have had to live separately, or maybe leave the country," said Mojapelo, a black man married to a white woman in South Africa.

"We are so fortunate to live in these times," he said.

The 35-year-old married Cheryl in 2015. They had both "white" and "African" weddings after the payment of lebola and a ritual sheep slaughter.

But they are an exception to the norm even 25 years after the end of apartheid white-rule when Nelson Mandela became the first black president, promising a "rainbow nation".

"There is still not a lot of mixing in terms of relationships and interactions," said Mpho, who wears Doc Martens boots and sports several tattoos.

"We stick out so much," he added with a smile.

Over time the pair have become accustomed to being stared at -- mostly because of "fascination" suggested Cheryl, 31, laughing along with her husband.