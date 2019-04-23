KZN flood death toll shoots up to 32 as nine more bodies found at Chatsworth

Provincial authorities have confirmed that the current death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night is 32.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila said on Tuesday that 23 deaths were recorded in Durban and nine others died outside the city with the figure set to rise.

In Chatsworth, south of Durban, rescue workers recovered nine bodies on Tuesday after a mudslide destroyed the home of a caretaker at Westcliff Secondary School.

One survivor was admitted to hospital.

Speaking at the scene eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede warned communities to avoid building homes in areas prone to flooding.

"They must not build in areas they are not supposed to because the soil in these areas lie on flood banks and we are warning our communities of this because more floods are coming."