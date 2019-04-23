South Africa

Male nurse charged after 'backyard abortion' goes wrong in Springs

23 April 2019 - 14:41 By timeslive
A Gauteng nurse has been suspended and charged for conducting an abortion while off duty.
Image: 123rf/ Henadzi Pechan

A male nurse has been suspended after an illegal at-home abortion went wrong.

According to the Gauteng health department, the nurse from the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, Ekurhuleni "illegally performed a termination of pregnancy at home" on Friday April 19. He was off duty at the time.

The department said there were complications with the procedure and the patient collapsed. She is now being treated at the same hospital's intensive care unit.

Neither the nurse nor the patient have been named.

The department said criminal charges have been opened against the nurse, who has since been suspended. The case is also being referred to the South African Nursing Council for further investigation.

"The nurse apparently gave the patient oral medication and did some manipulation, which led to complications that saw the patient collapse. He then took the patient to Far East Rand Hospital under a guise that she was his partner.

"Upon examination, the doctor discovered that the patient had suffered serious complications and she needed specialised care," said the department.

"The department pleads with members of the public not to use 'backyard abortion services' as they could lead to loss of life or patients could be scarred for life.

"Termination of pregnancy is offered at selected community health care centres for the first trimester and at selected public hospitals for the second trimester."

