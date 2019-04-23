South Africa

Sleeping mother fights off rapist, only to have two-year-old son snatched

23 April 2019 - 11:26 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old boy who was kidnapped by a man who broke into a Kimberley home and tried to rape the child's mother.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old boy who was kidnapped by a man who broke into a Kimberley home and tried to rape the child's mother.
Image: Thinkstock

A mother who managed to fight off an attacker who tried to rape her at home in Kimberley was dealt another blow when her two-year-old son was allegedly snatched during the horrific ordeal.

“The boy cannot be found, and we have launched a search. During the search an outfit believed to be that of a two-year-old boy was found in the veld adjacent to the residential area in Delportshoop,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Cpt Olebogeng Tawana.

The mother was attacked at the weekend at Delportshoop while she was sleeping. The suspect threatened to kill her, and in the process attempted to rape her.

“A struggle ensued between the complainant and the suspect, and the suspect broke loose and ran away. It is suspected that in the event the suspect snatched a two-year-old boy, who is the complainant’s child,” said Tawana.

A man in his thirties was arrested in Delportshoop and charged with attempted rape.  

The suspect was expected to appear before the Barkly West magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

A search is still underway for the missing child. 

MORE

Body of missing 1-year-old found dumped in yard of Limpopo crèche

The body of a 1-year-old baby boy was found in the yard of a crèche at a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Man arrested for one-year-old boy's death to appear in Durban court

A man, arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy, was expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's court on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Body of baby boy found in stormwater drain in Cape Town

The body of a baby boy has been found in a stormwater drain in the Eerste River area of Cape Town, not far from where a child went missing a week ago.
News
2 weeks ago

Hundreds still missing as waters recede, disease takes hold after Idai

Fatima Bernardo hacked at a sodden patch of earth beneath a tree in the Mozambican village of Begaja, scraping a shallow hollow in the mud
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  4. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X