South Africa

WATCH | Health department probes 'drunk' employee at PE hospital

23 April 2019 - 14:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The Eastern Cape health department is investigating a video clip purportedly showing an intoxicated man attempting to serve patients seeking medical treatment at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

The footage, captured at night last week, shows the man holding a bottle - and drinking from it. He appears to have difficulty communicating and is unsteady on his feet.

A woman asks him for help to open a patient file. "Please bhuti, you must help us open the file," she asks.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha confirmed that the man was an employee of the health department.

"His conduct on duty is unacceptable and is condemned," he said.

Sicwetsha said the incident is under investigation, with statements being taken from witnesses and additional facts being gathered.

"Internal process will now unfold to deal with the conduct of the employee whilst on duty ... The matter has been referred to labour relations to attend to it," he added. 

