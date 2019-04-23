WATCH | Sad scenes as seven bodies pulled from mudslide home
Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday at a home that collapsed in Queensburgh, south of Durban, on Monday night, bringing the overall death toll at the scene to seven.
Members of the police search-and-rescue team, together with metro police and paramedics, recovered the bodies of four people - including two children - who had died when the outbuilding collapsed following a mudslide on Monday night.
A further two people were admitted to hospital with serious injuries, but one died on Tuesday.
The search was suspended at about 3am on Tuesday morning due to dangerous conditions and the rain.
However rescuers resumed their search on Tuesday and recovered the bodies of a mother and her two children on Tuesday as community members rallied in their numbers to help the team locate the bodies buried under rubble.
#DurbanFloods Community members pray for some of the relatives of those who died when a home collapsed in Queensburgh, south of Durban, last night following torrential downpours. The death toll stands at 8 - 5 adults and 4 children - with 1 person injured in hospital @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/m5a4TjHK7P— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) April 23, 2019
Costa Kidatzis of Roosfontein Community Police Forum commended the community.
"Just want to thank the community for all of their assistance and help. Firefighters have been on duty throughout the night as well as many police members. Their work cannot go unrecognised, we thank you," he said.
Meanwhile, a woman who identified herself as Mrs Dlamini, the sister of the landlord, told TimesLIVE that the building was strong.
"I cannot believe this. You know the problem was that the ground above started to cave in. They had been living here for sometime and I would often see them when I came to visit my sister, this is just heartbreaking."
Torrential rainfall battered parts of Durban, particularly in the southern and western parts of the city, since Monday night.
Weather experts said more thunderstorms were expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.