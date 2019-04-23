WATCH | Sad scenes as seven bodies pulled from mudslide home

Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday at a home that collapsed in Queensburgh, south of Durban, on Monday night, bringing the overall death toll at the scene to seven.

Members of the police search-and-rescue team, together with metro police and paramedics, recovered the bodies of four people - including two children - who had died when the outbuilding collapsed following a mudslide on Monday night.

A further two people were admitted to hospital with serious injuries, but one died on Tuesday.

The search was suspended at about 3am on Tuesday morning due to dangerous conditions and the rain.

However rescuers resumed their search on Tuesday and recovered the bodies of a mother and her two children on Tuesday as community members rallied in their numbers to help the team locate the bodies buried under rubble.