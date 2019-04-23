Waterlogged railway tracks and flooded roads obstruct Durban traffic

Flooded roads and waterlogged railway tracks forced many Durban residents and scholars to stay home on Tuesday morning.

Residents were cautioned to avoid high-risk areas and to be extra vigilant on the roads following the overnight rainfall which lashed most parts of the city.

Early on Tuesday morning, Metrorail announced that railway services were suspended due to all lines being waterlogged. "No trains will be running until further notice," Metrorail said.

Traffic throughout Durban was backed up as several major routes were flooded.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said emergency services were under massive pressure to attend to flood-related emergencies and were further pressurised by "people who are insisting on driving and getting themselves into unsafe situations".