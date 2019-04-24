South Africa

1,500 new student beds to come from Joburg development

24 April 2019 - 12:23 By TIMESLIVE
Herman Mashaba says up to 1,500 student beds will become available in the City of Johannesburg's mixed-use development.
Herman Mashaba says up to 1,500 student beds will become available in the City of Johannesburg's mixed-use development.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Mayor Herman Mashaba says City of Johannesburg properties are being released to the private sector for redevelopment in order to facilitate affordable accommodation.

"The city expects to realise R20bn in expected investment value, which will soon be visible in the inner-city with 24 developments set to start within six months," Mashaba announced on Wednesday.

This is in addition to three developments already under way in Hillbrow and Newtown.

The mixed-use private sector developments will focus on residential and student accommodation.

According to the mayor's statement, the total number of properties released to the private sector for mixed-use development is 154 since the the city's inner city revitalisation programme was launched in October 2017.

Rentals for an approximately 6,500 housing units is expected to range from R900 per month, per unit excluding utilities, to R4,500 per month.

Though plans are still in the approval phase, it is expected that 1,500 of these will comprise student beds.

The properties are in Johannesburg Central, Yeoville, Berea, Vrededorp, Fairview, Salisbury, Marshalltown, Wolhuter, Turffontein and City and Suburban.

Mashaba said: "With these developments set to commence soon, 27 developments will be under construction at the same time in the inner city."

MORE:

City of Joburg reserves a third of new housing for low-income earners

The City of Johannesburg is to compel private-property developers to dedicate 30% of their new developments to low-income earners.
News
1 month ago

Space is not the issue with accommodation at Wits: Habib

The problem with accommodation near the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is not space, but costs and failing students.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X