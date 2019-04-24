South Africa

Babes Wodumo set to face the music in Durban court

24 April 2019 - 06:00
Gqom queen Bongekile Simelane known as Babes Wodumo and singer Thobeka Tipcee Ndaba during their last appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa

Gqom star Babes Wodumo is expected back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of common assault.

Babes - whose real name is Bongekile Simelane - will appear alongside her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee, whose real name is Thobeka Ndaba.

The trio's last court date was on April 8, but the Simelane sisters were found guilty of being in contempt of court after failing to show up. Tipcee was found not guilty after producing a doctor's note.

The trio's no-show resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued on April 5.

The assault charges they face relate to an alleged incident at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, in March. The complainant, who is still unnamed at this stage, alleges that she was attacked by the women.

The alleged incident came in the wake of Babes' estranged boyfriend, musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, being arrested for assault after video footage of him slapping the singer several times went viral.

Maphumulo was released on R2,000 bail and is expected back in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in May.

Mampintsha granted R2,000 bail over Babes Wodumo 'assault'

Durban musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has been granted R2,000 bail after a brief court appearance.
