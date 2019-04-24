Babes Wodumo set to face the music in Durban court

Gqom star Babes Wodumo is expected back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of common assault.

Babes - whose real name is Bongekile Simelane - will appear alongside her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee, whose real name is Thobeka Ndaba.

The trio's last court date was on April 8, but the Simelane sisters were found guilty of being in contempt of court after failing to show up. Tipcee was found not guilty after producing a doctor's note.

The trio's no-show resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued on April 5.