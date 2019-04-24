Death, devastation and heartbreak rain down in KZN

“He never stood a chance.” That was the verdict of Lucky Mncube, moments before residents and rescuers pulled the lifeless body of his 10-year-old nephew, Mnotho Mlotshwa, from a mountain of mud and rubble in Umlazi’s H section on Tuesday.

The tragedy was among many that played out as torrential rains battered KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Monday, pushing the death toll to 32 and shutting down schools, businesses and trains.