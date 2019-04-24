South Africa

Death, devastation and heartbreak rain down in KZN

24 April 2019 - 07:00 By Times Select reporters
Members of SAPS Search and Rescue (SAR) at the scene near Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth, south of Durban, where the home of a caretaker was demolished in mudslide following torrential downpours on April 23, 2019
Image: Orrin Singh

“He never stood a chance.” That was the verdict of Lucky Mncube, moments before residents and rescuers  pulled the lifeless body of his 10-year-old nephew, Mnotho Mlotshwa, from a mountain of mud and rubble in Umlazi’s H section on Tuesday.

The tragedy was among many that played out as torrential rains battered KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Monday, pushing the death toll to 32 and shutting down schools, businesses and trains.

 

