Massive search for missing toddler whose sleeping mother was attacked

A massive search is continuing for a missing two-year-old boy who was allegedly snatched by a man who attempted to rape the child's mother.

Members of the police search and rescue unit, the K9 unit and police on horseback were joined by members of the community in the search for the child who went missing on Saturday after his mother was attacked while sleeping at home in Delportshoop, Northern Cape.

The attacker had threatened to kill the woman and, in the process, attempted to rape her but was fought off. Before fleeing, he allegedly snatched her son.

Police said a man was arrested and had appeared at the Barkly West Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.