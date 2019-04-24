South Africa

Officials, NGOs, celebs and ordinary folk muck in to mop up KZN

24 April 2019 - 15:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to a member of the Da Silva family whose home collapsed in Amanzimtoti following torrential rains in the province on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to a member of the Da Silva family whose home collapsed in Amanzimtoti following torrential rains in the province on Monday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

As the death toll from the KZN floods is expected to rise, emergency services are continuing to make their way through the debris and collapsed homes in the hopes of rescuing people.

Here is what has happened so far.

Deaths

Fifty-one people from KZN have been declared dead as a result of the floods caused by the torrential rain in the province. Emergency services comprising the police, IPSS medical care and metro search and rescue have been working in Malvern, Umlazi and Amanzimtoti, conducting searches and helping affected communities salvage their belongings.

Damage to property

Some houses in the Malvern informal settlement have been washed away, leaving many homeless and displaced. Videos and pictures of destroyed properties from Amanzimtoti, Chatsworth and Umlazi, in the south of Durban, have been making rounds on social media.

Donations

People used the power of Twitter to donate aid to affected communities to rebuild their homes. Celebrities and various organisations, including social media campaign Country Duty, have intervened to help KZN residents hit by the floods.

Government intervention

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to KZN where he has been speaking to the victims of the flash floods in areas including Amanzimtoti and Umlazi. Ramaphosa said theTreasury would release funds to provide relief for those affected. 

MORE

KZN death toll after flash floods rises to 51

The death toll in KZN has risen to 51 following flash floods and heavy rains.
News
19 hours ago

Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods

Scores of South Africans are conveying messages of support to people affected by floods in KZN.
News
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa promises funding to families hit by KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the impact that climate change is having on the country.
Politics
16 hours ago

KZN flood death toll shoots up to 32 as nine more bodies found at Chatsworth

Provincial authorities have confirmed that the current death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night is 32.
News
1 day ago

President Ramaphosa jets to flood-hit KZN as death toll rises

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal on his return from Egypt to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations underway in the ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  2. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  3. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  4. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa
  5. Waterlogged railway tracks and flooded roads obstruct Durban traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask
X