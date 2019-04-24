Officials, NGOs, celebs and ordinary folk muck in to mop up KZN

As the death toll from the KZN floods is expected to rise, emergency services are continuing to make their way through the debris and collapsed homes in the hopes of rescuing people.

Here is what has happened so far.

Deaths

Fifty-one people from KZN have been declared dead as a result of the floods caused by the torrential rain in the province. Emergency services comprising the police, IPSS medical care and metro search and rescue have been working in Malvern, Umlazi and Amanzimtoti, conducting searches and helping affected communities salvage their belongings.

Damage to property

Some houses in the Malvern informal settlement have been washed away, leaving many homeless and displaced. Videos and pictures of destroyed properties from Amanzimtoti, Chatsworth and Umlazi, in the south of Durban, have been making rounds on social media.