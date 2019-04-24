Police withdraw theft charge against Solly Msimanga's brother

The police have withdrawn a criminal charge against Nkululeko Msimanga. He was allegedly caught on camera "stealing 100 computers".

Despite the criminal matter being dropped by police, the DA-led City of Tshwane plans on pursuing an internal disciplinary inquiry against the brother of former mayor Solly Msimanga, SowetanLIVE reports.

The police said the case against Nkululeko, a revenue consultant at the city, was withdrawn after witnesses declined to come forward.

Nkululeko was arrested almost two weeks ago after the city pressed criminal charges against him.

"There was no sufficient prospect to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to come forward," said police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.

The city's spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that Nkululeko would still be facing a disciplinary hearing. "There are two separate processes that will run parallel. One is with the police, which has been withdrawn. The second one is internal, which is within the municipality."

Nkululeko on Tuesday evening told SowetanLIVE he was relieved the charges against him had been withdrawn as he knew that he was not guilty and there was no evidence to prove that he was implicated in any wrongdoing.

His brother Solly said: "I also feel relieved and hopefully his name will be cleared, as this was used by the ANC as an electioneering tool to tarnish my reputation."

