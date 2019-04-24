South Africa

Police withdraw theft charge against Solly Msimanga's brother

24 April 2019 - 08:08 By MPHO SIBANYONI
Nkululeko Msimanga was allegedly caught on camera "stealing 100 computers".
Nkululeko Msimanga was allegedly caught on camera "stealing 100 computers".
Image: iStock Images

The police have withdrawn a criminal charge against Nkululeko Msimanga. He was allegedly caught on camera "stealing 100 computers".

Despite the criminal matter being dropped by police, the DA-led City of Tshwane plans on pursuing an internal disciplinary inquiry against the brother of former mayor Solly Msimanga, SowetanLIVE reports.

The police said the case against Nkululeko, a revenue consultant at the city, was withdrawn after witnesses declined to come forward.

Nkululeko was arrested almost two weeks ago after the city pressed criminal charges against him.

"There was no sufficient prospect to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to come forward," said police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.

The city's spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that Nkululeko would still be facing a disciplinary hearing. "There are two separate processes that will run parallel. One is with the police, which has been withdrawn. The second one is internal, which is within the municipality."

Nkululeko on Tuesday evening told SowetanLIVE he was relieved the charges against him had been withdrawn as he knew that he was not guilty and there was no evidence to prove that he was implicated in any wrongdoing.

His brother Solly said: "I also feel relieved and hopefully his name will be cleared, as this was used by the ANC as an electioneering tool to tarnish my reputation."

- SowetanLIVE

MORE

DA's Solly Msimanga slams cops for stonewalling on bribery allegations

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga's efforts to investigate allegations that police accepted bribes from foreigners to release them from ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

One cop, 100 cases: problematic Honeydew police station on Solly Msimanga's to-do list

Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he made some shocking findings at the Honeydew police station.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Wow, it's true, Solly Msimanga turned around Tshwane debt

In 2015/16 Tshwane had an operating deficit of R1.4bn, excluding grants from the national government. In 2016/17 it had an operating surplus of R730m.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X