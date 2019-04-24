The axing of former SABC COO Chris Maroleng: Here's what we know so far

After Chris Maroleng had spent a little over one year as the public broadcaster's chief operating officer, the SABC board on Tuesday decided to show him the door.

Maroleng was appointed into the COO position in January 2018, replacing Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Here is what we know so far:

Reason for dismissal

The public broadcaster released a short statement on Tuesday in which it said Maroleng's axing came after the board's consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process.

One week ago, eNCA reported that Maroleng was found guilty on three of four charges which were being investigated by the SABC's disciplinary committee. One of these was that he had recommended his friend Marcia Mahlalela, the former SABC acting group executive for sport, for a job at the SA Rugby Union (Saru).

His response

In an interview with Radio 702, Maroleng said he accepted that the disciplinary committee was in a position to make findings and that he was in talks with his legal team. He said he would likely appeal the public broadcaster's decision to sack him.

On Marcia Mahlalela's Saru referral

In the same interview, Maroleng did not deny that he referred Mahlalela to Saru. He said he had done this after various attempts to get her to stay at the SABC. Maroleng said Mahlalela's final decision to leave the broadcaster was made in June 2018, and he made the referral in August of the same year.

Public's reaction

Since the news of Maroleng's dismissal broke, the public has been reeling with shock, with some describing him as an ethical man who was determined to take the SABC to greater heights.