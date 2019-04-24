Top labour official moves to axe Amcu’s union registration

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's registration will be cancelled because it has ceased to function in terms of its constitution and is “not a genuine trade union”.

This is according to labour relations registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe, who made the announcement in a brief government gazette notice on Wednesday.

He added that anyone wishing to appeal against his intention to cancel Amcu's registration should do so in writing within the next 60 days.

Amcu did not immediately respond to various requests for comment.

The union has just come out of a five-month strike by 14,000 of its members at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division having gained nothing more than what other unions had agreed on in November.