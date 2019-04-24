South Africa

World Book Day writes new chapter in Cape Town primary school's story

24 April 2019 - 11:32 By Todd Pengelly
Prince George Primary principal Lameez Rabbaney and Carrie Nixon of Novus Holdings open the Lavender Hill school's new library on April 23 2019.
Prince George Primary principal Lameez Rabbaney and Carrie Nixon of Novus Holdings open the Lavender Hill school's new library on April 23 2019.
Image: Melissa Londt

If principal Lameez Rabbaney is right, something special lies in store for children in the Cape Town suburb of Lavender Hill.

Those who attend her school, at any rate, just got the chance to begin to explore the wider world through the pages of the books in the brand new library of Prince George Primary School.

The shelves are filled with books to fire the imagination – picture books, fiction, geography, science.

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 pupils crowded into the school courtyard to watch as the library, a collaborative effort by Breadline Africa and Novus Holdings, was unveiled.

The opening on World Book Day was intended to be more than just symbolic.

"I don't want it to be a monument, I want it to be a library that students use and sit in every day," said Rabbaney.

The school had never before had a proper library. The closest was a classroom temporarily converted to hold a few books. But now, the new prefabricated building will be a dedicated space for young learners to read, learn and play.

Rabbaney said the role of a library in a community should never be underestimated, and  Carrie Nixon of Novus said the printing company contributed because it believed libraries were a way to ensure young people are "not limited by their circumstances". 

Todd Pengelly is on a SIT study abroad programme with Round Earth Media

MORE

From mud huts to smartboards: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to speed up school upgrades

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed his government to correcting the injustices of the past by accelerating the installation of infrastructure at ...
Politics
6 days ago

Support Open Book Fest's Open Box Library Project

Every year, The Book Lounge and Open Book Festival partner up and curate a mini-library for a school in the Western Cape as part of their Open Box ...
Books
1 week ago

Danny K takes racism & white privilege fight to schools

Danny won't let his critics get him down.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X